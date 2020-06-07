Missouri Cop Caught on Video Hitting Man with Unmarked Car, Detains Him



This horrifying video has a Missouri cop beneath investigation — he rammed a suspect with his automotive, then pounced on the injured man … and it did all in plain view of a doorbell cam.

The extremely violent scene performed out in Florissant, MO — simply exterior St. Louis — when the officer, in his automotive, pursued the suspect who was on foot. The Tuesday night time chase got here to an finish although when the cop simply drove proper over the suspect.

The video, first posted by RealSTLMedia, exhibits the suspect in some way managing to stand up and stumble for a number of ft earlier than the cop jumped on his again and gave the impression to be making an attempt to place cuffs on him. The suspect was screaming out in ache and telling the cop he did not have something on him.

The 20-year-old suspect was reportedly needed for pending expenses and ended up needing hospital therapy … however just for an ankle harm. Pretty miraculous.

Meanwhile, the Florissant PD officer’s been suspended whereas he is investigated. The police chief, Timothy Fagan, mentioned he’d seen the video for the primary time on Saturday, and a particular prosecutor’s been assigned to the case.