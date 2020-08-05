Mississippi’s governor just mandated masks in public gatherings and school. The state is top 5 for coronavirus cases per capita

Gov Tate Reeves revealed brand-new procedures– a face-covering required in all counties for public gatherings and retail settings for the next 2 weeks.

Also, all grownups and kids in schools need to use masks, unless there is a medical factor not to.

“I (had) taken a piecemeal approach (to masks) because I believe firmly that this was the best way to get the most number of people to participate,” Reeves informed press reporters Tuesday.

“I believe that there is enough motivation (now) to safely get our kids in school that we can really juice the participation of mask wearing throughout our state for the next two weeks,” he stated.