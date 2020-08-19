Mississippi selects its final five designs for new state flag

The commission entrusted with developing a new state flag picked five final alternatives on Tuesday for the general public to weigh in on after the state chose previously this year to get rid of the Confederate emblem from their flag.

Three of the flags include a magnolia flower, Mississippi’s state flower, in the center. On each of those flags, the flower is surrounded by a circle of stars to represent Mississippi’s status as the 20th state.

A 4th flag includes a white magnolia tree on a blue background.

Another flag, called the Great River Flag, includes a guard that draws motivation from Mississippi’s 1798Territorial Seal It consists of waves that represent the Mississippi River, the Delta and Gulf Coast.

All the alternatives include the words, “In God, We Trust”– a requisite from the state legislature.

And each style consists of a yellow diamond-shaped star to show Mississippi’s Native American history and culture.

The tribal chief of Mississippi’s Choctaw Indians, Cyrus Ben, who is on the flag commission, formerly stated that the sign is considerable to his people, seen in clothes, bead work and basket designs, and represents the eastern diamond-backed rattlesnake.

The five flags have actually been published on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History’s site for the general public to vote on.

Over the previous month, with the assistance of MDAH, the commission members gradually limited the alternatives from a preliminary 3,000 submissions, to 146 alternatives, to 9 finalists recently.

