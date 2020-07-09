Mississippi prison escapee captured in Nashville

An inmate who escaped from Parchman has been captured, according to Mississippi prison officials.Arthur Lestrick was taken into custody Tuesday in Nashville, the Mississippi Department of Corrections said on Twitter. Lestrick will be came back to prison, where he’s got been serving a life sentence since 2009 for a capital murder in Copiah County. Arthur Lestrick, 40, was confirmed missing early Sunday morning from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, MDOC officials said.

