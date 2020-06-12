Mississippi lawmakers pushing to remove Confederate emblem from state flag

The push from state lawmakers was approved by Republican Speaker of the Mississippi House Philip Gunn during a closed-door meeting, state Rep. Robert Johnson told CNN.

“Everybody is on board with getting rid of the messages of segregation, and the old South, and the Civil War, except Mississippi,” said Johnson, a Democrat.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have been in the process of wrangling votes for an answer to allow changes to be made to the flag. All 45 Democratic members of the Mississippi House have signaled they will support that resolution. However, bipartisan support is necessary to reach the necessary two-thirds majority.

In protests through the country, statues of Confederate leaders and monuments to the Confederacy have been destroyed or defaced in recent days. Statues of Christopher Columbus are also destroyed and defaced for his treatment of the Indigenous communities he withstood and for his role in the violent colonization at their expense.

President Donald Trump has been steadfast in his desire to see statues of Confederate leaders remain standing and on Wednesday used Twitter to oppose a push to remove Confederate commanders’ names from American military bases.

Mississippi’s flag has included the Confederate emblem — a blue cross with 13 stars over a red back ground — since 1894. Critics of the state flag say it’s racist, although some believe it is a crucial area of the state’s history. The last time the state considered changing the flag was in 2001. However, 65% of voters chose then to keep consitently the flag with the Confederate symbol as opposed to switching to a flag with 20 white stars on a blue field to represent Mississippi’s status as the 20th state.

Several cities and public universities, like the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University, have ceased to fly the controversial state flag.

Mississippi state Rep. Christopher Bell, a Democrat who’s spearheading the newest efforts to change the flag, said that he and Republican state Rep. Missy McGee formulated the idea together.

“It was basically (us) walking by each other in the hallway and we had started up the conversation, and we got to work in trying to form a small bipartisan group of folks to try to do a special resolution to change this flag,” Bell said. CNN has already reached out to Gunn and McGee for comment.

Johnson thinks that economic and social pressures have spurred Republicans lawmakers in this latest effort.

“I think they began to be embarrassed by it. It’s affecting our economy,” that he added. “I think people are reticent about doing business with a state that continues to fly that flag.”

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, told reporters Wednesday he would perhaps not support state lawmakers deciding to change the flag. He as an alternative wants individuals of Mississippi to have the final say.

“I believe that some point people will want to change the flag, but it should be done by a vote of the people, not by a vote of politicians doing a backroom deal in Jackson,” Reeves said, referring to the state’s capital city.

He added, “I believe that if we’re going to have real change in our state, we’ve got to deal with the issue of the flag in such a way in which all Mississippians can come together at the end, rally around one another with whatever decision is made and work together to make a better Mississippi.”