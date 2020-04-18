Mississippi Gov. Reeves: ‘We can’t wait’ for a coronavirus cure to re-open our economy

Reeves’ interview got here amid scattered demonstrations calling for states to carry coronavirus-related restrictions. Since the pandemic began, the U.S. has seen hundreds of thousands of recent unemployment claims and a normal nervousness in regards to the financial affect of social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines.

Reeves advised that it is shortsighted for governments to contemplate sure companies “non-essential” throughout the pandemic.

“In this country, you have a lot of conversation about non-essential versus essential — well, what I can tell you is in Mississippi, if you’re a small business owner and you have five or six or seven employees, that business may not be essential to you and me, but it’s pretty daggone essential to that person who owns it, and very essential to that worker who works there,” he mentioned.

Reeves’ state is becoming a member of many others in starting to re-open their economies, regardless of considerations about probably spreading the virus.

“When we talk about re-opening our economy and re-opening our country, we have to understand that in America, there is not a one size fits all,” he mentioned.

“Yesterday, I took action to begin the process of re-opening small businesses — we now are going to allow our small business owners that can take phone calls and internet orders and deliver them curbside service, like many of our restaurants are doing now, we’re going to let them open back up and that’s something that’s critically important.”

Mississippi not too long ago confronted a violent twister because it labored to mitigate the consequences of the pandemic. “It’s been a very challenging week, as you can imagine,” Reeves advised Fox News host Neil Cavuto. He added that his state allowed folks to go to secure rooms whereas sustaining social distancing to the extent attainable.

On Friday, Reeves prolonged his statewide stay-at-home order by one week, to April 27, to attempt to gradual the unfold of the illness. As of Saturday morning, there have been almost 3,800 coronavirus instances and 140 deaths reported in Mississippi.