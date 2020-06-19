Mississippi coronavirus cluster tied to fraternity rush parties

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced 381 new cases and five additional deaths in a press conference on Thursday. Quite a couple of patients have already been linked to fraternity rush parties, said Dobbs, also an associate professor at the University of Mississippi medical school in Oxford.
Adherence to social distancing over the summer break has been “overwhelmingly disappointing” and has made him excessively concerned about what the fall may have available.
Dobbs added there are efforts to try to prepare for a surge of cases in the fall which that he said “seems quite likely.”
That resurgence is created even more worrisome by the fact the state’s healthcare system is already under stress, Dobbs said. There are 465 hospitalized patients, 159 people in intensive care units
and 100 on ventilators in the state, that he said.
Large gatherings certainly are a concern for a lot of health experts nationwide while they anticipate still another surge in cases.
Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at George Washington University, told CNN’s Erin Burnett that social distancing will undoubtedly be near impossible at the rally and county health officials should shut it down.
“I feel foolish, it’s too soon,” one of the friends Erika Crisp told CNN’s Chris Cuomo Tuesday.