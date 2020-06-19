Mississippi coronavirus cluster tied to fraternity rush parties

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced 381 new cases and five additional deaths in a press conference on Thursday. Quite a couple of patients have already been linked to fraternity rush parties, said Dobbs, also an associate professor at the University of Mississippi medical school in Oxford.

Adherence to social distancing over the summer break has been “overwhelmingly disappointing” and has made him excessively concerned about what the fall may have available.

Dobbs added there are efforts to try to prepare for a surge of cases in the fall which that he said “seems quite likely.”