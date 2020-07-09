Mississippi adding ‘In God We Trust’ to new state flag may prompt Satanic Temple lawsuit

The group said with reference “In God We Trust” being an “exclusionary religious phrase.”

The organization commended Gov. Tate Reeves for signing legislation in late June to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the flag but added that removing “one divisive symbol of exclusion only to replace it with a divisive phrase of exclusion does not eliminate exclusion, but rather moves it from one group to a collection of others.”

MISSISSIPPI GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL RETIRING STATE FLAG WITH CONFEDERATE BATTLE EMBLEM

Under the legislation Reeves signed June 30, the new state flag’s design can not have any Confederate imagery and must include the phrase “In God We Trust.”

Mississippi lawmakers fast-tracked the legislation to change the flag amid racial equality protests that have sparked across the U.S. in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Voters in Mississippi will be asked to determine the new state flag design on the November ballot.

“We can see right now that there would be some Mississippians who does be a bit put off by the words ‘In Satan We Trust’ on the state flag,” the Satanic Temple wrote in its letter. “If imaginable that, then you definitely might imagine how atheists, Satanists, as well as other people of nontheistic faiths could feel excluded by the addition of ‘In God We Trust’ to the state flag.”

“In God We Trust” first appeared on U.S. profit 1864 and became the national motto in 1956.

The group said it realizes the Supreme Court previously ruled that obtaining the motto on U.S. currency does not violate the First Amendment but believes this case is “distinguishable,” according to The Hill.

The Satanic Temple, created in 2013, has been associated with other First Amendment lawsuits.

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

The group says on its website it does not actually worship Satan but believes in compassion, science and common sense.