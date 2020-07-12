Missing Virginia teen Kayla Avery Emanuele may be with 3 men, deputies say

NELSON COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old Nelson County girl who may be with three men.

Officials with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said Kayla Avery Emanuele is a runaway who was last seen in Staunton Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Emanuele may be traveling with three men in a gold/tan colored two-door car, based on deputies.

Deputies described Emanuele as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blonde hair.

If anybody has seen Emanuele or has any information about the case, call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.

