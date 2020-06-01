Missing Sussex nine-year-old girl who sparked urgent police appeal is found safe and well

A lacking nine-year-old girl who vanished from her residence at present, sparking an urgent police appeal, has been found safe and well.

The girl, Isabelle, was final seen in Polegate, Wealden District, East Sussex simply earlier than noon.

Wealden Police stated the teen has brilliant orange hair and was sporting a sundress with brown ankle boots.

But police have since up to date their appeal to say Isabelle has been found ‘safe and well’.

On Twitter, Wealden Poliec stated: ‘ Thanks for all who helped us, we now have now simply found the nine-year outdated girl who was lacking from Polegate- she is safe and well.’

Earlier at present, the workforce had taken to Twitter to alert the general public in regards to the lacking girl.

In an earlier tweet, they stated: ‘We and household very fearful for her.’