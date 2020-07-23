A missing Saudi man was found dead in the middle of the desert on Sunday early morning, after 3 days of extensive searches, regional media reported.

Fourty- year-old Dhuwaihi Hamoud Al Ajaleen, a homeowner of Wadi Al Dawasir in Riyadh province of Saudi Arabia, was signed up missing by his household. A wide-scale search was prompted and his body was found prostrating in the desert, as if inprayer It is not understood which of the 5 prayers Al Ajaleen was providing at the time of his death.

His pick-up truck was found just metres from him. Video video of the scene reveals the cars and truck stuck in the sand.

Prayers put in on social networks after videos of Al Ajaleen flowed.

