Missing Georgia woman: FBI now helping in the search for the woman whose toddler was found alone in a Florida parking lot

The bureau is “providing assistance to local enforcement,” representative James Marshall informed CNN in a declaration.
Leila Cavett, 21, of Dawsonville, was last seen July 25 in a Walmart parking lot in Hollywood, Florida, with a male, according to Javaron Buckley, a lawyer worked with by Cavett’s household.
Cavett’s 2-year-old boy, Kamdyn, was found the next day strolling without shoes and using a stained diaper exterior an apartment building about 2 miles from his mom’s last sighting, Buckley informed CNN. Two locals there called authorities, and cared for the toddler in the meantime.
Police found Cavett’s white mid- to late-’90 s Silverado 3500 pickup in Hollywood on July 28, Buckley stated, its “child on board’ indication showed in a guest side window.
Kamdyn has actually been put in Florida’s foster care system while Cavett’s household works to get custody, Buckley stated. Some member of the family had the ability to talk with the kid throughout an online video session.
Cavett’s household has no concept why she would have gone to Florida, as she just has far-off family members in Tampa, according to Buckley.
Cavett is a 110- pound Black woman, 5 feet, 4 inches high, with “Kamdyn” and Jesus fish tattoos are on her ideal arm and ideal wrist, …