Missing Georgia woman: FBI now helping in the search for the woman whose toddler was found alone in a Florida parking lot

The bureau is “providing assistance to local enforcement,” representative James Marshall informed CNN in a declaration.

Leila Cavett, 21, of Dawsonville, was last seen July 25 in a Walmart parking lot in Hollywood, Florida, with a male, according to Javaron Buckley, a lawyer worked with by Cavett’s household.

Cavett’s 2-year-old boy, Kamdyn, was found the next day strolling without shoes and using a stained diaper exterior an apartment building about 2 miles from his mom’s last sighting, Buckley informed CNN. Two locals there called authorities, and cared for the toddler in the meantime.

Police found Cavett’s white mid- to late-’90 s Silverado 3500 pickup in Hollywood on July 28, Buckley stated, its “child on board’ indication showed in a guest side window.