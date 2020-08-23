Missing Fort Hood soldier was victim in ‘abusive sexual contact’ investigation, Army says

Lt Col. Chris Brautigam, a first Cavalry Division public affairs officer, informed CNN in a declaration that there is an “open investigation of abusive sexual contact” includingSgt Elder Fernandes and verified that Fernandes was the victim in the investigation.

“The unit sexual assault response coordinator has been working closely with Sgt. Fernandes, ensuring he was aware of all his reporting, care, and victim advocacy options,” Brautigam stated. “The unit also facilitated his transfer from a unit who has recently deployed to a different unit within the brigade to ensure he received the proper care and ensure there were no opportunities for reprisals.”

Fernandes, 23, is appointed to a system in the firstCavalry Division He was last seen Monday afternoon by his personnel sergeant when he was dropped off at his house in Killeen, Texas, the soldier’s household informed authorities.

“Our primary concern is for his health and well-being,” the declaration stated. Fernandes has to do with 5 feet, 4 inches high, and weighs roughly 133 pounds, according to the Killeen Police Department, which is examining his disappearance. Police stated he was last seen using a black Army physical training t-shirt and shorts with red athletic shoes. “This is very, very unusual,” Isabel Fernandes, the missing soldier’s auntie, told CNN affiliate KTRK. She last talked to her nephew last Friday early morning and stated that he ‘d called his mom onSunday Fernandes guaranteed to call once again on Monday, his auntie stated. “Monday came …

