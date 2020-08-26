Missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes: Body found in Texas

The body ofSgt Elder Fernandes, a Massachusetts local who went missing from the U.S. Army’s Fort Hood base in Texas more than a week back, was found Tuesday evening, authorities stated.

“Our worst nightmare has happened,” the household’s lawyer, Natalie Khawam, stated in a declaration. “One of our own, Sergeant Elder Fernandes has been found dead today. We are sickened by this tragedy that has happened one too many times. We are heartbroken for Elder Fernandes’s family.”

Khawam stated Army authorities informed relative about the discovery late Tuesday night.

Fernandes’ knapsack was with him, Khawam stated, and authorities found the 23-year-old guy’s chauffeur’s license inside.

The Temple Police Department stated it reacted to a medical call along railway tracks about 28 miles from the Fort Hood base, at about 5:36 p.m. Tuesday after an individual reported seeing a male near the tracks.

“Upon officers’ arrival, it was determined that the subject had been deceased for some period of time,” the department stated in its declaration.

Identification found at the scene shows the departed victim is Fernandes, however authorities state no forensic verification has actually been made yet.

Police state there does not seem any nasty play included in Fernandes’ death at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fernandes family during this challenging time,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds stated.

Fernandes, 23, a 2015 graduate of Brockton High School and a chemical, biological, …