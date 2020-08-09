Missing Beirut silo worker’s family clings to hope By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters Family members of Ghassan Hasrouty, a missing silo worker, see a news channel on tv as they wait on details, following Tuesday’s blast in Beirut’s port location



By Yara Abi Nader

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Before he went missing onAug 4, Ghassan Hasrouty, a staff member of Beirut’s huge grain silos for 38 years, believed he was operating in the best location in the city.

The strengthened concrete walls and basements were his shelter for numerous days throughout Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war.

He utilized to inform his family that he was more anxious for them than himself when he set out to work each early morning.

At 1730 on Tuesday, Hasrouty called his partner, Ibtissam, stating he would be sleeping at the silos that night since a delivery of grains was showing up and he might not leave.

He informed her to send him a blanket and pillow.

She has actually not spoken with him considering that.

Tuesday’s surge in the port of Beirut, the greatest ever to struck the city, ruined the silos, eliminated a minimum of 158 individuals and hurt more than 6,000 It left an approximated 300,000 Lebanese successfully homeless as shockwaves ripped miles inland.

The health ministry on Saturday stated 21 individuals were still missing.

Officials have stated the blast was triggered by …