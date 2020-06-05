Miss Yoda wins Lingfield Oaks Trial | Racing News

Miss Yoda completed with a flourish to assert the Betsafe Top Price All Runners Oaks Trial Fillies’ Stakes at Lingfield.

Trained by John Gosden and ridden by Robert Havlin, Miss Yoda was despatched off the even-money favorite for the prolonged 11-furlong occasion having completed runner-up in a Group Three warmth on her last begin final yr.

However, she seemed an unlikely winner on the high of the straight as front-running Golden Lips gamely pushed on once more as La Dragontea threw down her problem on the skin.

Miss Yoda was nonetheless again in fourth on the two-furlong pole, however she discovered lots within the last furlong, collaring Golden Lips within the dying strides earlier than ultimately being eased barely forward of the road to win by a size and quarter.

Golden Lips (66-1) simply held on by a nostril for second, with West End Girl ending with a flourish for third.

Anapurna received this race for the Gosden workforce 12 months in the past earlier than occurring to victory at Epsom, and Coral provide 14-1 about Miss Yoda for the Investec-sponsored Oaks on July 4, with Paddy Power going 20s from 33-1.

Gosden was represented by his son and assistant, Thady, who stated: “Obviously the bottom is sort of fast as we speak and he or she noticed out the mile and a half for the primary time.

“She handled the track, it is obviously quite a tricky track, but that’s experience for her. She handled it very well and picked off the second, who ran a great race from the front.”

Gosden was uncertain on future targets, including: “It relies upon. We will speak to the proprietor and see what he’d love to do.

“We will see how she is after the race. We want to ensure she is in good order.

“She is obviously in good form, she was second in the Zetland last year and she has won this race now so hopefully she continues to improve.”