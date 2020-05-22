Miss Universe New Zealand Finalist Amber-Lee Friis Dead at 23

The elegance contest neighborhood is grieving the loss of among their very own.

Former Miss Universe New Zealand finalist Amber-Lee Friis died previously today. She was 23 years of ages.

“It is with immense sadness we acknowledge the sudden passing of a beautiful and talented Wahine Amber-lee Friis,” The Talent Tree shared onFacebook “Amber-Lee was one of our original Models for The Talent Tree and a finalist in 2018 Miss Universe NZ (Miss World New Zealand).”

The store firm, which stands for a tight-knit neighborhood of skill, included that “our sincere aroha and condolences to Amber-Lee’s family and friends. R.I.P beautiful lad.”

Soon after the information was disclosed, numerous in the contest globe started sharing their acknowledgements to the version.

“Our sincerest condolences to the friends and whānau of Amber-lee Friis, whom we have just learned from The Talent Tree has passed away,” Miss World New Zealand shared onFacebook “Continue shining brightly, Amber-lee, just as we remembered you.”

Chief Executive Officer of Miss World New Zealand, Nigel Godfrey, likewise shared warm memories of the gifted finalist.





“She was a force to be reckoned with,” Nigelrecalled “She was feisty, definitely took no prisoners, but she was a beautiful soul and you 100% knew what you were getting. She was genuine, honest and she had an energy few others possess, her heart was most definitely in the right place. We liked and respected her and were very proud to call her a friend, long after the competition had finished.”

“Amber Lee turned her life, and indeed her experience with us around, and into an incredibly positive force for good. In the years since she has been loyal and supportive and we value that above anything. Tragically she passed away yesterday, the world is a lesser place without her in it,” Nigel proceeded. “She had a great deal more to give and it is a dreadful tragedy that she won’t be here to realize her unlimited potential. RIP Amber Lee you have left us far, far too soon”

Details bordering her fatality stay minimal at this time around. E! News has actually connected to authorities for any kind of extra details.

Although she located success in elegance contests, Amber-Lee formerly opened regarding up being harassed throughout her childhood years.

“I remember sitting in my room one night and thinking how hard life could be,” sheonce shared “At a young age you feel the world is weighing on your shoulders.”

Amber-Lee proceeded, “I was like a lost sheep before I started writing down goals and started focusing on what I wanted to do. I felt stuck and helpless. No one ever has to feel that way.”