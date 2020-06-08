Miss Lawrence on Iyanna Dior, Black Lives Matter Applies to LGBTQ



Miss Lawrence says Black Lives Matter applies to each and every black life — especially those in the LGTBQ community … this in the wake of the brutal beating of Iyanna Dior.

The Bravo TV personality — who identifies as gender non-conforming — spoke out from the vicious attack on Iyanna, a trans woman, in Minneapolis … where she was pummeled by multiple men after allegedly causing a fender bender.

The video of the attack is incredibly disturbing … so much so, we’ve opted not to include it, but it’s out there. Miss Lawrence has strong thoughts about the violence, and what it says about a very real rift in the black community.

For starters, he says this divide over who’s included in BLM shouldn’t exist at at all. Miss Lawrence says the B is NOT exclusive to heterosexual, cis-gender members whatsoever.

Watch … that he also says it’s time to shoot for the kind of equality great civil and gay rights icons fought to attain, because it’s an election year!