‘Miss Juneteenth’ review: Nicole Beharie shines in a timeless mother-daughter tale

For Beharie’s Turquoise Jones, though, that title — which she won as a youth — is a chronic reminder of most that did not happen on her behalf. Despite having earned that crown, she’s now struggling to get by, basically managing things at the local barbecue joint, while scraping to guide her 15-year-old daughter Kai (newcomer Alexis Chikaeze), who has entered the pageant, albeit minus the same enthusiasm that mom appears to harbor for it
The competition represents a chance at something bigger for Kai that Turquoise, having gotten pregnant young, was denied. That’s a familiar chord, but the stage-mom dynamic is more resonant because while Kai’s experience is explored, this isn’t yet another coming-of-age story but rather unfolds primarily from the mom’s perspective, as she weathers hearing over and over that she’s destined for more than her life is becoming.
Turquoise’s mother (Lori Hayes), for example, prods her to just take greater benefit of her beauty — the main one gift, she notes, that she bequeathed to her. “It takes more than looks to survive,” Turquoise says, to which her mom bluntly responds, “Not in this world.”
A Texas indigenous, Godfrey Peoples knows the territory well, efficiently introducing characters including Kai’s sporadically-in-the-picture father (“Insecure’s” Kendrick Sampson) and a local mortuary operator (Akron Watson) whose longstanding crush on Turquoise is barely concealed.
Perhaps foremost, “Miss Juneteenth” effortlessly straddles the line between portraying the type of Turquoise’s struggle and hopes for more — especially for her child, wanting her in order to avoid the same mistakes — without having to be maudlin or grasping for miraculous, facile solutions.
After it show “Sleepy Hollow” and movies like “42,” Beharie makes the most of the starring vehicle, conveying Turquoise’s longing and concern for Kai, usually with just wistful stares and pained expressions.
“Miss Juneteenth” premieres June 19 in theaters, digital and on demand.