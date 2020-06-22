‘Miss Juneteenth’ review: Nicole Beharie shines in a timeless mother-daughter tale

For Beharie’s Turquoise Jones, though, that title — which she won as a youth — is a chronic reminder of most that did not happen on her behalf. Despite having earned that crown, she’s now struggling to get by, basically managing things at the local barbecue joint, while scraping to guide her 15-year-old daughter Kai (newcomer Alexis Chikaeze), who has entered the pageant, albeit minus the same enthusiasm that mom appears to harbor for it

The competition represents a chance at something bigger for Kai that Turquoise, having gotten pregnant young, was denied. That’s a familiar chord, but the stage-mom dynamic is more resonant because while Kai’s experience is explored, this isn’t yet another coming-of-age story but rather unfolds primarily from the mom’s perspective, as she weathers hearing over and over that she’s destined for more than her life is becoming.

Turquoise’s mother (Lori Hayes), for example, prods her to just take greater benefit of her beauty — the main one gift, she notes, that she bequeathed to her. “It takes more than looks to survive,” Turquoise says, to which her mom bluntly responds, “Not in this world.”