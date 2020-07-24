Misogynistic lawyer who ‘murdered the son of a federal judge’ forced her to ‘strip for his friends’ 

BREAKING: Misogynistic lawyer who ‘murdered the son of a federal judge at their New Jersey home while dressed as a FedEx deliver’ called his model ex-wife ‘ugly’ and forced her to ‘strip for his friends’
The anti-feminist lawyer suspected of murdering a New Jersey judge’s son reportedly had a history of misogyny that included calling his ex-wife ‘ugly’ and forcing her to strip for his friends.
Roy Den Hollander, a 72-year-old self proclaimed anti-feminist, has a history of misogynistic and racist behavior that were documented in New York City court papers.
Den Hollander committed suicide on July 20 via gunshot after allegedly disguising himself as a FedEx driver and targeting New Jersey Judge Esther Salas’ family.
Authorities said Hollander ambushed family’s home after Salas’ 20-year-old son opened the the family’s door around 5pm.
He fatally shot Daniel and left his father, 63-year-old Mark Salas, critically injured while Esther grieves the tragic incident.
Since his death, it’s been revealed that Den Hollander had made racist remarks about Salas in a rambling self-published book, was diagnosed with terminal cancer, shared several rants online that threatened ‘Feminazis’ to ‘be careful’ and was linked to a second murder in California.
But on Thursday, new details revealed in court documents obtained by The Sun showed a pattern of disturbing behavior from Den Hollander.
Roy Den Hollander is now believed to have been involved in the shooting death of Marc Angelucci in California at the start of July
