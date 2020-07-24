Misogynistic lawyer who ‘murdered the son of a federal judge’ forced her to ‘strip for his friends’ 

The anti-feminist lawyer suspected of murdering a New Jersey judge’s son reportedly had a history of misogyny that included calling his ex-wife ‘ugly’ and forcing her to strip for his friends.

Roy Den Hollander, a 72-year-old self proclaimed anti-feminist, has a history of misogynistic and racist behavior that were documented in New York City court papers.

Den Hollander committed suicide on July 20 via gunshot after allegedly disguising himself as a FedEx driver and targeting New Jersey Judge Esther Salas’ family.

Authorities said Hollander ambushed family’s home after Salas’ 20-year-old son opened the the family’s door around 5pm.

He fatally shot Daniel and left his father, 63-year-old Mark Salas, critically injured while Esther grieves the tragic incident.

Since his death, it’s been revealed that Den Hollander had made racist remarks about Salas in a rambling self-published book, was diagnosed with terminal cancer, shared several rants online that threatened ‘Feminazis’ to ‘be careful’ and was linked to a second murder in California.

But on Thursday, new details revealed in court documents obtained by The Sun showed a pattern of disturbing behavior from Den Hollander.