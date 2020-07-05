Mishriff bags French Derby for John Gosden | Racing News

British raider Mishriff provided trainer John Gosden with his first victory in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly.

An impressive winner of the Listed Newmarket Stakes on his latest appearance, the son of Make Believe was a 7-1 shot as he stepped up to Group One level for the French Derby in the hands of Ioritz Mendizabal.

Settled on the heels of the leaders for a lot of the 10-furlong journey, Mishriff travelled strongly into the home straight before displaying a good change of gear to seize the lead and come to an end a convincing winner.

The Summit (25-1) just held on for 2nd ahead of 13-8 favourite Victor Ludorum. The latter was bidding to perform a Classic double following victory in the French 2000 Guineas at Deauville, but was slowly from his unfavourable inside draw and got rolling all too late.

There was a quick wait since the stewards inquired into possible interference, nonetheless it was quickly announced that the result would stand.