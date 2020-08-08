Misfiring Woods unable to make a move at PGA Championship By Reuters

©Reuters PGA: PGA Championship – Third Round



SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Tiger Woods went into the 3rd round of the PGA Championship on Saturday understanding he required something unique to get himself into contention however rather misfired off the tee, had a hard time on the greens early and stopped working to produce any momentum.

Woods, who made it with a shot to extra, might not discover much of a trigger on the quick greens at TPC Harding Park where he blended 4 bogeys with a set of late birdies for a two-over-par 72 that left him at 2 over on the week.

“I didn’t make anything early. I had a couple of opportunities to make a couple of putts, and I didn’t. They were burning edges. I had a couple of lipouts, and just nothing really got… the round going,” stated Woods.

“It’s just like yesterday. I just didn’t get anything going, and had to claw and fight to get my way back, and didn’t really get anything going until the last few holes.”

The 44- year-old Woods switched his normal putter with a longer one today to aid relieve pressure on his surgically fixed back however stated his putting issues have absolutely nothing to make with the devices and were everything about misreading the greens.

For a while it appeared like Woods, who just struck 4 fairways and 12 greens in guideline, …