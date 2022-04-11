On April 11, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received OSCE Minsk Group French Co-Chair Bryce Rockef.

The role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within its mandate was discussed.

During the meeting, the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Parukh village, nearby areas, the situation created as a result of the invasion of the Azerbaijani armed forces was discussed. The RA Foreign Minister presented the humanitarian issues deliberately created by Azerbaijan for the Armenians of Artsakh, the actions aimed at ethnic cleansing of Nagorno Karabakh. The need for the Azerbaijani armed units to return to their starting positions on March 23 was stressed.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented Armenia’s position on starting negotiations with Azerbaijan on a peace agreement, emphasizing in that context the mediation role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.