On April 18, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Shaffer.

The interlocutors exchanged views on starting negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on a comprehensive peace agreement. In this context, Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the mediating role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The implementation of the agreements on the establishment of the Commission on Border Protection and Border Security was implemented.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented the situation in Nagorno Karabakh to Andrew Chaffer.

The parties discussed in detail the humanitarian issues arising from the 44-day war, in particular the immediate release, repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war, and the preservation of Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the territories under Azerbaijani control.