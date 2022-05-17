“These authorities say that in the context of the demarcation-demarcation process, it is possible to carry out a mirror withdrawal of troops. “Mirror retreat must be ruled out,” said Anna Grigoryan, a member of the “Armenia” parliamentary faction, during a rally in France Square.

According to him, the retreat of the mirror means an actual loss of control over one’s own territory.

“Such a thing can be said by a person who does not know the territory of his own country at all, does not know the map of his own country. Mirror retreat should be ruled out, whether in Yeraskh or Sotk-Khoznavar. “There will be no mirror retreat in any part of Armenia,” said Anna Grigoryan.

He added that demarcation and demarcation is inadmissible as long as the Azerbaijani troops are in the territory of our country.