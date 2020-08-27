Miranda Kerr & More Celebs React To The Birth Of Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom’s Baby Girl!

Congratulations are pouring in for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom from fans, friends, and even exes!

On Wednesday evening, the news broke that the engaged couple welcomed their first child, Daisy Dove Bloom, into the world, and everyone is thrilled for them — including Miranda Kerr!

On Katy’s Instagram post sharing the news, the KORA Organics founder was nothing but overjoyed in her comment:

“I’m so happy for you guys. Can’t wait to meet her”

So sweet!! We’re sure Flynn, Orlando and Miranda’s 9-year-old son, is super excited about welcoming another sibling into the world! As you’re likely aware, Kerr is also a momma to 2-year-old Hart and 10-month-old Myles with husband Evan Spiegel.

The photo also got attention from former First Lady Hillary Clinton, who praised their decision to partner up with UNICEF for the announcement:

“Congratulations, @katyperry and @orlandobloom—and thank you for speaking up for maternal health. Wishing you and your new family all the joy in the world. ????”

Arianna Huffington, Kate Hudson, and Noah Cyrus were also among the top comments on Miz Perry’s post, writing respectively: