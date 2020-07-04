Miramar man accused of killing 2 on same day in different counties

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Miramar man is behind bars this week-end, accused of killing two men on the same day in different counties.

Ian Jackson, 26, was arrested Wednesday in experience of the June 22 deaths in West Park and Miami Gardens.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a shooting on Southwest 27th Street in West Park shortly after 4 p.m. June 22. When deputies arrived, they found the 63-year-old victim, identified as Roy Gissendanner, lying on the grass with a gunshot wound to his head and torso.

Investigators determined that Gissendanner’s 2003 gold Ford Taurus had been stolen.

While investigating the fatal shooting, BSO homicide detectives were notified of a death investigation at a gas station on North Miami Avenue in Miami Gardens, just south of West Park across the county line.

Investigators said surveillance video from the gas station showed Jackson arrive in Gissendanner’s stolen car before confronting and shooting the second victim, identified as O’Neil William.

Courtesy of Broward Sheriff’s Office Investigators say surveillance video showed Ian Jackson (left) at the scene of both crimes and driving a stolen car that belonged to the first victim.

BSO detectives said there clearly was also surveillance video that showed Jackson in West Park at that time of the shooting.

Jackson was apprehended Wednesday in Broward County and booked into the Turner-Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County, where that he was being held without bond.