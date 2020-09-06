Miracle on the Hudson pilot ‘Sully’ Sullenberger blasts Trump over a report he disparaged fallen US service members

Fox News, the Associated Press, the New York Times and the Washington Post have actually likewise proven different parts of The Atlantic’s reporting.

“For the first time in American history, a president has repeatedly shown utter and vulgar contempt and disrespect for those who have served and died serving our country,” Sullenberger composed on Facebook.

“While I am not surprised, I am disgusted by the current occupant of the Oval Office. He has repeatedly and consistently shown himself to be completely unfit for and to have no respect for the office he holds,” he included.

Sullenberger, a retired Air Force fighter pilot, composed that he and his dad offered for military service in wartime and “that serving a cause greater than oneself is the highest calling, whether in the military or in civilian life.”

Sullenberger has constantly “tried to be a voice of reason and to speak in a measured way,” however he felt that he needed to call out the President’s habits, he composed. Trump has “completely failed” to promote his oath of workplace and “he has actually confessed that he can not understand the idea …