MIRA 25 Oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle – Double Walled Cola Shape Thermos – 24 Hours Cold, 12 Hours Hot – Reusable Metal Water Bottle – Leak-Proof Sports Flask – Blue Granite

Innovative Vacuum Insulation: Our highly rated insulated water bottles keep drinks ice cold for 24 hours or piping hot for 12 hours. With our innovative MiraGuard Technology, your thermos water bottle maintains its temperature for hours and provides a sweat-free exterior.

Built to Last: This stainless steel water bottle is tough enough for any adventure! Whether you’re hiking on a trail, practicing your yoga at the gym or catching swell waves, your hydro canteen is the best sports water bottle. Constructed from 18/8 food-grade stainless steel, your metal water bottle will always ensure a pure, clean taste that won’t retain or transfer flavors.

Health in Mind: Staying healthy just got simple with our non-toxic and BPA free water bottle. Refill your reusable water bottle with the beverage of your choice and feel hydrated all day long! For the coldest drink, add ice cubes to your insulated bottle.

Functional Style: As experts in stylish drinkware, our modern water bottles come in a wide variety of fun colors and unique prints. Styles include cute floral prints, pink flower patterns, pretty marble and granite. Other styles include geometric patterns, tie-dye and nature inspired designs. Our beautiful water bottles also make great gifts for women and men.

Perfect Size: Take your portable, leak-proof and spill-proof flask on travels and stay cool wherever you go! Comfortably carry your compact bottle in your hands or conveniently pack it in your bag or purse. Our slim 17 oz water bottle is great for kids and adults and can fit in most cup holders. With your satisfaction as our top priority, we promise to provide exceptional customer service and a one-year warranty on your purchase.