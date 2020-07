The Seismic Protection Service of Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations detected a magnitude 2.6 earthquake in the territory of Armenia on Thursday, July 2, at 6:11am local time (GMT 2:11am).

The earthquake struck 3 km southeast of the village of Marmarashen in Ararat Province.

The tremor measured magnitude 3 at the epicenter, the ministry said.

The jolts were felt in town of Artashat, Dvin, Marmarashen and Araksavan villages with magnitude 2-3.