Minor MLB Transactions: 9/3/20 – MLB Trade Rumors

- The Marlins have outrighted hurler Brett Eibner and catcher Brian Navarreto to their alternate training site, per a team announcement. The 31-year-old Eibner, formerly an outfielder with the Royals, Athletics and Dodgers from 2016-17, reinvented himself as a pitcher and signed with the Marlins a month ago. The right-hander’s time with Miami hasn’t gone well, though, as he made two appearances and allowed three earned runs on four walks and two hits before the team designated him for assignment Aug. 29. The Marlins designated Navarreto, 25, on the same day as Eibner. Navarreto made his big league debut with the Marlins this year and went 2-for-5 in two appearances prior to his DFA.