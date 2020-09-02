Minor MLB Transactions: 9/1/20 – MLB Trade Rumors

Keeping up with the current minor relocations from around baseball …
- The White Sox have actually outrighted outfielder Nicky Delmonico, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. He’ll stay with the company at the group’s alternate training website. Now 28 years of ages, Delmonico took pleasure in an excellent 166- plate look launching with the White Sox in 2017, when he slashed.262/.373/.482 with 9 crowning achievement. Success in the majors has actually avoided Delmonico ever since, however, as he has actually integrated for a weak.210/.287/.346 line with 9 HRs in 408 PA going back to 2018. The White Sox designated him for taskAug 28.
- The Mariners have actually outrighted Zac Grotz to Triple- A Tacoma, according to Greg Johns of MLB.com. The right- handed Grotz had a hard time strongly throughout 5 looks and 7 1/3 innings prior to the Mariners booted him from their 40- guy. So far this season, offenses have actually tattooed Grotz for 12 made operate on 11 hits and 11 strolls, and he has actually amounted to simply 4 strikeouts.
- The Rangers have actually included infielder Davis Wendzel and outfielders Steele Walker and Bubba Thompson to their 60- guy gamer swimming pool, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News tweets. They’re headed to the Rangers’ alternate website. All 3 rank amongst the Rangers’ leading 15 potential customers at MLB.com, which positions …