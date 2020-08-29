Minor MLB Transactions: 8/28/20 – MLB Trade Rumors

Friday’s minor relocations …
- The Marlins revealed that they have actually sent out infielder Logan Forsythe to the 60- day hurt list with a best oblique stress. That need to finish up the 2020 season for Forsythe, whom the Marlins signed July 29. He made his Marlins launchingAug 4 and went on to strike an unpleasant.118/.211/.235 with one HR in 35 plate looks prior to going on the IL. Overall, it has actually been a rough couple of years for Forsythe, an as soon as- important member of the Rays who has actually integrated for minus- 0.3 fWAR given that the start of the 2018 project.
- The Angels outrighted Michael Hermosillo to their alternate training website after he cleared waivers, the group revealed. Hermosillo, whom the Angels designated for task last Sunday, has actually slashed a paltry.188/.288/.287 with one crowning achievement 118 plate looks with the Angels given that 2018. The 25- year- old outfielder has actually been far much better at the Triple- A level, where he has actually batted.261/.344/.478 with 32 homers over 748 journeys to the plate.