Minor MLB Transactions: 8/27/20

Catching up on some minor relocations from around baseball …
- The Rangers outrighted Rob Refsnyder off their 40-man lineup and designated him to their alternate training website after the utilityman cleared waivers. Texas designated Refsnyder for task previously today. Refsnyder signed a minors agreement with the Rangers back in November and has actually appeared in 15 video games this season, marking his very first Major League action because the 2018 project. With just a. 200/.265/.233 slash line through 34 PA, nevertheless, Refsnyder ended up being expendable. The five-year veteran will stay in the company as a depth alternative initially base and both corner outfield slots.