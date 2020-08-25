Minor MLB Transactions: 8/25/20 – MLB Trade Rumors

Checking in on the most recent minor relocations from around baseball …
- The Giants have actually included very first baseman/outfielder Chris Shaw to their 60- guy gamer swimming pool, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area relays. Shaw was a 2015 very first- round choice (No 31) who invested the subsequent couple of seasons as one of the Giants’ leading potential customers, however the 26- year- old hasn’t made a mark in the major leagues yet. Across 82 plate looks at the video game’s greatest level, Shaw has actually batted.153/.244/.222 with one crowning achievement. But Shaw did delight in an efficient 2019 in between Double- A and Triple- A, where he integrated for a. 294/.360/.559 line and 28 homers in 492 journeys to the plate.
- The Marlins have actually outrighted catcher Ryan Lavarnway to their alternate website, per a group statement. Lavarnway left to a 4- for- 11 start at the plate this year, however the Marlins designated him for project recently to include the return of beginning backstop Jorge Alfaro from the hurt list. The 33- year- old Lavarnway has actually now seen routine- season action with 7 groups considering that his profession started in 2011.
- The Brewers revealed that left- hander Aaron Ashby is now part of their gamer swimming pool. Ashby, a 2018 4th- rounder, published a 3.50 PERIOD with 9.6 K/9 and 4.3 BB/9 in 126 innings in between Single- A and High- A last season.