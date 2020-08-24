Minor MLB Transactions: 8/23/20 – MLB Trade Rumors

Wrapping up some minor relocations from around the video game …
- The Red Sox outrighted Christian Arroyo to their alternate training website after the infielder cleared waivers. Arroyo was designated for task 3 days back. The 25th total choice of the 2013 draft, Arroyo was a considerable possibility showing up in the Giants’ farm system and a crucial part of the trade plan sent out to the Rays for Evan Longoria in December 2017. Injuries and an absence of production have actually dimmed Arroyo’s star, nevertheless, as he has actually struck just.215/.280/.342 over 251 profession PA with the Giants, Rays, andIndians Boston just declared Arroyo off waivers from Cleveland 10 days back, after he appeared in simply a single video game with the Tribe this season.