Minor MLB Transactions: 8/22/20 – MLB Trade Rumors

The newest minor relocations from around the baseball world …
- The Tigers outrighted infielder Dawel Lugo to their alternate training website, the group revealed. Lugo cleared waivers after being designated for task previously today. Lugo saw semi- routine action for Detroit in 2019 however hasn’t struck much over 400 overall Major League plate looks, batting.236/.270/.358 and 7 crowning achievement. Acquired from the Diamondbacks as part of the J.D. Martinez sell 2017, Lugo has actually a. 280/.310/.399 slash line over 3340 profession PA in the minors, though he did publish an.859 OPS over 303 Triple- A plate looks in 2019.