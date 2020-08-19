Minor MLB Transactions: 8/18/20 – MLB Trade Rumors

The most current minor relocations from around baseball …
- The Cardinals revealed prior to Tuesday’s video game that they picked right- hander Jesus Cruz and optioned lefty Rob Kaminsky to their alternate training website. Kaminsky will stay on the Cardinals’ taxi team. The 25- year- old Cruz remains in his 4th season with the Cardinals company. He has actually normally produced excellent numbers at the lower levels of the minors, however his very first stint with Triple- A Memphis last season did not work out. Cruz ended up with a 6.24 PERIOD and a 6.4 BB/9 in 57 2/3 innings, though he did punch out 12.33 players per 9.
Earlier:
- The Rays have actually signed Dietrich Enns to a minors agreement, as announced the other day by Enns’ independent league group in Joliet,Illinois Enns will report to Tampa Bay’s alternate training website andMLB com’s Juan Toribio (Twitter link) includes that Enns has actually been contributed to the Rays’ 60- guy gamer swimming pool. Originally a 19th- round choice for the Yankees in the 2012 draft, Enns put together a 3.40 PERIOD, 2.48 K/BB rate, and 8.3 K/9 over 667 1/3 profession minors innings with the Yankees, Twins, andPadres His only little bit of MLB experience was available in 2017, when Enns tossed 4 innings over 2 video games withMinnesota Enns has actually primarily worked as a starter …