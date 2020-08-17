Minor MLB Transactions: 8/16/20 – MLB Trade Rumors

The newest minor relocations from around the video game …
- The Giants outrighted infielder Abiatal Avelino off their 40- guy lineup and designated him to their alternate training website. (Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group was amongst those to report the deal.) Avelino cleared waivers after being designated for task recently. The 25- year- old Avelino taped 19 plate looks over 10 video games with the Giants in 2018- 19, and was initially gotten from the Yankees as part of the Andrew McCutchen sell August 2018. Avelino has actually been promoted for his protective capability as a middle infielder, and his bat hasn’t been ineffective over 3201 minors plate looks–.272/.328/.385 slash line with 43 homers, plus 189 takes from 245 efforts.