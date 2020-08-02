Minor MLB Transactions: 8/1/2020 – MLB Trade Rumors

It’s been a hectic sports day with the NBA and NHL back in action, not to discuss the numerous MLB video games still underway. As the action rolls along, we’ll utilize this post to examine some minor relocations you might have missed out on …

Catcher Jonathan Lucroy has actually been designated to the Red Sox alternate training website in Pawtucket after clearing waivers, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe (via Twitter). He’ll remain in their 60- gamer swimming pool after capturing an overall of 2 innings behind the plate for the huge- league group. Lucroy, 34, has actually taken pleasure in a long and efficient profession, however a high dropoff in production following his 2nd All-Star look in 2016 has actually caused a winding duration for the veteran receiver. In addition to the Red Sox, Lucroy has actually dressed for the Cubs, Angels, Athletics, Rockies, and Rangers considering that concerning semi- fame with the Brewers.

has actually been designated to the Red Sox alternate training website in Pawtucket after clearing waivers, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe (via Twitter). He’ll remain in their 60- gamer swimming pool after capturing an overall of 2 innings behind the plate for the huge- league group. Lucroy, 34, has actually taken pleasure in a long and efficient profession, however a high dropoff in production following his 2nd All-Star look in 2016 has actually caused a winding duration for the veteran receiver. In addition to the Red Sox, Lucroy has actually dressed for the Cubs, Angels, Athletics, Rockies, and Rangers considering that concerning semi- fame with the Brewers. The Cubs signed pitcher Matt Dermody out of the Independent League, per U.S.A. Today’s Bob Nightengale (via Twitter). Everyone requires additional pitching depth nowadays it appears, though the Cubs have an especially uncertain scenario in their bullpen. Dermody is a 30- year- old southpaw who last appeared in the majors in 2017 for the BlueJays He made 23 looks that season, going 2- 0 with a 4.43 ERA/6.25 FIP throughout 22 …