Minnesota’s Democrat Governor ‘Disappointed’ After Trump Rejects Bailout Request Following Riots

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) revealed dissatisfaction following the Trump administration’s rejection of a $16 million federal bailout for rioting that occurred in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Walz had actually asked for that the feds state Minnesota a “major disaster” zone in a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), specifying occasions totaled up to the 2nd most damaging event of civil discontent in American history. The Los Angeles riots of 1992 being the most damaging.

Over 1,500 structures were harmed by rioters in the wake of Floyd’s death, triggering well over $500 million in damages, Walz suggested.

President Trump rejected the request.

“The Governor is disappointed that the federal government declined his request for financial support,” a declaration from Walz’s workplace checks out. “As we navigate one of the most difficult periods in our state’s history, we look for support from our federal government to help us through.”

Great news! @realDonaldTrump has actually REJECTED Minnesota’s catastrophe request to fix half a billion dollars in damage from the riots. Governors and Mayors who bought authorities to stand down and enjoy their cities burn should not get a cent in taxpayer help! https://t.co/8WAgm7AFa7 –Rep Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) July 11, 2020

RELATED: De Blasio Bans All Large Events In New York City– Except Black Lives Matter Marches

NOW He Wants Help

Walz’s declaration about seeking to the federal government for assistance didn’t go undetected by observers who saw as he declined military assistance provided by the President.

“We could have troops on the ground very quickly if they ever want our military,” Trump stated back inMay “They (states) have to get tougher.”

The Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported that “top law enforcement leaders” affirmed to the Senate that “earlier deployment of National Guard members to assist in the response to protests, arson fires and looting in Minneapolis and St. Paul could’ve mitigated the damage that resulted in May.”

RepublicanRep Tom Emmer (MN) prompted the President to decline the help request according to the Washington Examiner.

“If the federal government is expected to assist in the clean-up of these unfortunate weeks, it has an obligation to every American — prior to the release of funding — to fully understand the events which allowed for this level of destruction to occur and ensure it never happens again,” he composed in a letter to the President.

RELATED: Pelosi Shrugs Off Columbus Statue Destruction, Is Accused Of Being ‘Complicit With Criminal Activity’

Should Have Taken Action Sooner

Others commemorated the administration’s relocate to decline the bailout emergency situation funds keeping in mind that Minnesota’s legislators were at first alright with the lawlessness as they relaxed and saw their cities burn.

“The president offered the National Guard but the pathetic governor waited and waited,” conservative radio host Mark Levintweeted “And now the Minneapolis city council votes to abolish its police department. Pay for your own man-made hell. So much for utopia.”

Wise You wish to defund authorities and let the woke mob cut loose, do it by yourself cent,Gov You ought to have asked the President for assistance BEFORE you sustained this much damage.https://t.co/5hSnFknF6p — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllis Esq) July 12, 2020

South Carolina Representative Jeff Duncan, pointing out the rejection as “great news” stated, “Governors and Mayors who ordered police to stand down and watch their cities burn shouldn’t get a penny in taxpayer aid!”

Sorry Dems, you can’t permit individuals to damage your city or state by declining to execute order just to later on ask the American taxpayer to repair the mess you produced.