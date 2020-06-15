Early coronavirus testing for George Floyd protesters in Minnesota is showing a minimal positivity rate, suggesting that the mass gatherings may well not result in a spike of new COVID-19 cases like health officials had feared.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Minneapolis – and in the united states – to protest police brutality in the wake of Floyd’s May 25 death as a result of white officer Derek Chauvin.

The images of protesters gathering in such close proximity had public health officials warning that the widespread demonstrations could fuel a surge in new COVID-19 infections.

Yet early testing of protesters in Minneapolis from a week ago is showing a low positivity rate.

Data from the Minnesota Health Department also shows that infections and hospitalizations appear to be gradually decreasing throughout the state even while testing ramps up.

The health department setup four testing sites the other day specifically for those that had participated in the protests with an increase of than 3,300 people undergoing tests.

Results from about 1,300 of the tests – of 40 percent – carried out at those sites on June 9 and 10 have already keep coming back.

It shows that 1.4 % of protesters who were tested had been infected with COVID-19.

The positivity rate is lower compared to the current 3.7 % seven-day average of positive tests.

The latest health data figures shows Minnesota has received 30,471 infections and 1,298 deaths from coronavirus.

The data shows that the pace of the outbreak has slowly significantly in recent weeks.

Following the Floyd protests, the typical number of new cases has existed 400 each day, which is down from the peak when 700 were reported within the last few weeks of May.

Minnesota has reported 1,298 deaths throughout the state from COVID-19. Just over 1,000 of these have been associated with long-term care facilities

While infections and hospitalizations appear to be declining in Minnesota, it has been spiking in other states like Florida and Texas since many pushed ahead with reopening and President Donald Trump planned an internal rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Alabama reported accurate documentation number of new cases for the fourth day in a row on Sunday. Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, North Carolina, Oklahoma and South Carolina all had record numbers of new cases before three days.

Many state health officials partly attribute the increase to gatherings on the Memorial Day holiday week-end in late May.

In Louisiana, which was one of the earlier in the day virus hot spots, new cases were again increasing with over 1,200 – probably the most there since May 21.

Nationally, there were over 25,000 new cases reported on Saturday, the best tally for a Saturday since May 2, partly due to a significant increase in testing over the past six weeks.

Perhaps more troubling for health officials, many of these states are also seeing record hospitalizations – a metric not suffering from increased testing.

Arkansas, North Carolina, Texas and Utah all had accurate documentation number of patients enter a medical facility on Saturday. In South Carolina, 69 % to 77 percent of hospital beds are occupied, with regards to the region.

While Utah’s governor announced last week that many counties there would pause their reopenings, most states are maybe not considering an additional shutdown because they face budget shortfalls and double-digit unemployment. Many went ahead with reopenings before meeting government infection rate instructions for doing so.

New York, the hardest hit state, has utilized health guidelines to instruct its reopening and continued to see all measures of infection drop – new cases, deaths, hospitalizations and positive rates among those getting tested.

However, Governor Andrew Cuomo warned New York City and Long Island officials on Sunday that their reopenings were at risk when they do not stop further large public gatherings that he said are threatening progress on curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Fears that a 2nd wave of infections is occurring – or that states failed to curb their first wave – have prompted health officials to plead with people to wear masks and prevent large gatherings.

Trump still plans to hold his first campaign rally since early March on Saturday in Tulsa, although those attending must agree to not hold the campaign responsible when they contract COVID-19.

Trump has refused to wear a mask at some recent public events.