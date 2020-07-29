Minnesota Republican county official resigns after posting image comparing mask wearing to Nazi Germany

Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan verified the official’s resignation in a declaration onTuesday Earlier, she had actually duplicated a lower ranking official’s assertion that the Wabasha County Republican Party’s Facebook page had actually been hacked– an assertion that she pulled back on Tuesday night.

“The Republican Party of Minnesota has learned the Wabasha County Facebook page was not hacked last night, as believed by the Wabasha County Chair,” Carnahan stated in a declarationTuesday “The offensive picture was unfortunately posted by a board member who has resigned effective immediately at the party’s request.”

She included that the state celebration in addition to the county board “apologizes for this disappointing post,” which she likewise called “vitriolic.”

The post is now gone, and Carnahan asked the regional chair to ask the individual accountable for the post to resign, mention celebration interactions director Jack Tomczak informed CNN. The person who published the image has actually not been openly called.