Minnesota Republican county official resigns after posting image comparing mask wearing to Nazi Germany

Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan verified the official’s resignation in a declaration onTuesday Earlier, she had actually duplicated a lower ranking official’s assertion that the Wabasha County Republican Party’s Facebook page had actually been hacked– an assertion that she pulled back on Tuesday night.
“The Republican Party of Minnesota has learned the Wabasha County Facebook page was not hacked last night, as believed by the Wabasha County Chair,” Carnahan stated in a declarationTuesday “The offensive picture was unfortunately posted by a board member who has resigned effective immediately at the party’s request.”
She included that the state celebration in addition to the county board “apologizes for this disappointing post,” which she likewise called “vitriolic.”
The post is now gone, and Carnahan asked the regional chair to ask the individual accountable for the post to resign, mention celebration interactions director Jack Tomczak informed CNN. The person who published the image has actually not been openly called.
It included a black and white image of a Nazi officer and a guy wearing a six-pointed Star of David– which those of the Jewish faith were needed to wear as recognition in Nazi- inhabited Europe throughout World War II. The image was captioned, “Just put on the star and quit complaining, it’s not that hard” at the top of the image, and, “Just put on the mask and stop complaining” at the bottom.
Carnahan reacted to the group Monday, verifying the image and specifying that the county board believed it was published by means of hack.
She included, “Our party does not support/condone divisive and harmful posts or language of this nature.”
On Saturday, Minnesota started needing its residents to wear masks in all indoor companies in line with DemocraticGov Tim Walz’s order.