Minnesota makes history for posthumous pardon of black man convicted in 1920 Duluth rape

DULUTH, MN– Monday will certainly mark 100-years since the dark day in Duluth’s history.

Three African American men had been lynched in downtown Duluth after becoming wrongly charged of raping a whitened woman.

After their particular horrific killers, another man named Max Mason has been tried plus convicted for the rape, despite a scarcity of facts.

Friday, the Minnesota Board of Pardons will certainly consider a posthumous pardon for Mason.

The Minnesota Board of Pardons contains a chance to help to make history. “Minnesota has never granted a posthumous pardon in the past,” said St. Louis Co. Attorney, Mark Rubin.

“He [Mason] has been one of seven younger black guys who were charged of becoming involved in the lovemaking assault of a young lady,” mentioned Rubin.

The criminal offense in issue happened in 1920 following a woman said to be gang-raped by a number of black guys in West Duluth while at the a touring circus celebration.

Those allegations incited a mafia. “Three of the men that were held in custody were mister McGhie, Clayton and Jackson. They were lynched,” mentioned Rubin.

Now along with The Board of Pardons looking at Max Mason’s situation, they questioned St. Louis County Attorney, Mark Rubin to think about in, offered the criminal offense happened in the region he symbolizes.

Rubin had usually heard of Mason’s situation but had not looked strongly until lately. He mentioned, “I was convinced after reading it. He was arrested cause he was black, he was tried, there wasn’t enough evidence.”

Mason was the simply man of those charged to be convicted. While locked up, he was rejected parole half a dozen times, in line with the pardon program.

He was released in 1925 within the condition which he did not return to Minnesota just before 1942.

According for the application, The doctor who else examined Irene Tusken, Mason’s accuser, never ever found any kind of evidence of rape.

Rubin mentioned, “I concluded the right thing to do would be to support the request for a pardon. It’s one of the few times I’ve ever done that.”

Rubin mentioned the particular pardon program was registered early this season and just therefore happens to overlap with latest calls for racial rights reform.

“If there were ever a chance for mercy and for maybe some compassion for some understanding to come into play from the criminal justice system, this is probably a good time,” mentioned the region attorney.

The Minnesota Board of Pardons contains Governor Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, plus State Supreme Court Chief Justice Gildea.

Some local congress have shown assistance for the particular posthumous pardon as well.

Duluth Representatives Liz Olson and Jennifer Schulz published a notice to the table stating in part:

“Any action you take won’t undo the horrific injustices that occurred in our community 100 years ago, but as we reach this century milestone of these events, you have the opportunity to provide for healing. We encourage a posthumous pardon extraordinaire.”

You can find more details on the pardon request here.