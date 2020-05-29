Minnesota governor says Trump’s tweets were “not helpful”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, speaks throughout a information convention in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, May 19. Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had sturdy phrases for prosecuting the police within the incidents in Minneapolis and Louisville, saying “if you see what happened, [they] look pretty darn guilty.”

The GOP chief stated violent protests in Minneapolis and Louisville – each in response to deaths of black individuals by the hands of cops – “really needs to stop” and “this senseless violence in reaction to this is not helpful.”

McConnell declined to remark Friday on a tweet from President Trump during which the President referred to as protesters in Minneapolis “thugs” and warned “when the looting begins, the taking pictures begins. The message was flagged by Twitter for “glorifying violence.”

“I generally don’t comment on the President’s tweets,” McConnell advised reporters at a press occasion in Kentucky.

“I can converse for myself,” the senior senator from Kentucky stated.

“I feel what’s occurring in Louisville and Minneapolis actually must cease. This mindless violence in response to this isn’t useful. But you may definitely perceive the outrage. I imply, you may definitely perceive the outrage. But it is not made higher by participating in random acts of violence,” McConnell stated.

McConnell went on to name for justice for George Floyd, who was killed on May 25 in Minneapolis, and Breonna Taylor, who, on March 13, was killed after officers compelled their approach inside her Louisville house and exchanged pictures together with her boyfriend, in response to a lawsuit filed by her mom.

“These events, which the facts around them are pretty obvious are absolutely horrendous, and you can understand the outrage and reaction to witnessing events like this. They need to be thoroughly investigated. And if prosecution is appropriate and I’m sure sounds looking at both these cases like that would be the case. Justice needs to be done. I’ve always been a supporter of demonstrations, but they need to be peaceful. And this senseless violence in reaction to this is not helpful to anyone and I hope it will stop,” he stated.