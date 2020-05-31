Minnesota governor says he expects to see a spike in Covid-19 cases following protests

Protesters march by means of the streets of Seattle, on May 30. KIRO

The Seattle Police Department, together with the fireplace and transportation departments, have been monitoring demonstrations Saturday, in accordance to a assertion from police.

“Following several hours of peaceful demonstration, the crowd became violent and aggressive and began to throw bottles at officers,” the assertion learn. “Members of the crowd also threw fireworks towards people attending the rally.”

Protesters and officers had been injured as a results of the confrontation, police stated. Officers issued a dispersal order to the gang, which was ignored.

“Protesters have blocked all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 at Seneca Street,” police stated. “The crowd has set several patrol cars on fire in the downtown core near Westlake Center.”

Police have arrested a number of individuals.

“The Department urges community members to avoid the area if possible,” police stated.