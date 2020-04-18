Minnesota governor says he called Trump to ask about his tweets

United States

United States Vice President Mike Pence talks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 17, inWashington Alex Brandon/ AP

Vice President Mike Pence on Friday defined just how the federal government is collaborating with states to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pence stated that a current catastrophe statement for American Samoa noted the very first time in American background that all states as well as regions had actually been under a calamity statement.

“We’re continuing to bring, at the President’s direction, full resources of the federal government to bear. Today, the President approved a major disaster declaration for American Samoa, and now all 50 states and all territories are under major disaster declarations for the first time in American history,” Pence stated.

Pence likewise stated there would certainly be an extra telephone call with guvs on Mondan the subject of of materials.

“Today we issued a letter to our nation’s governors summarizing all the medical equipment and supplies that have been distributed to their state from FEMA between the first of this month and April 14 through Project Airbridge and through the commercial supply network,” Pence stated.

He proceeded: “We’ll be speaking with our nation’s governors on Monday and detailing that information at that time.”

Pence stated the team will certainly likewise talk about screening ability as well as laboratory activation “very specifically” throughout the Monday telephone call.