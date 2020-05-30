Minnesota governor mobilises National Guard and suggests protests are being manipulated by ‘domestic terrorists’

The governor of Minnesota is mobilising the state’s National Guard after claiming protests over the demise of Floyd George had been hijacked by extremists and home terrorists.

“The situation in Minneapolis is no longer in any way about the murder of George Floyd,” mentioned Tim Walz, “it is about attacking civil society, instilling fear, and disrupting our great cities.”

It adopted an evening of widespread looting and arson in Minneapolis and close by St Paul, in defiance of native curfews.





As a consequence, he known as for the complete mobilisation of the Minnesota National Guard for the primary time within the state’s historical past.

The Minnesota Army National Guard consists of roughly 11,000 Guardsmen.

More follows…