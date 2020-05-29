Minnesota governor activating National Guard in wake of protests over George Floyd’s death

Andrea Jenkins, vp of the Minneapolis City Council, stated that racism is a virus “that has affected our entire society for far too long,” responding to the death of George Floyd.

Jenkins represents the group the place Floyd died.

“The people in my community are pained, are traumatized… We must absolutely must see justice for George. That is what community is seeking. That is what community is asking for,” Jenkins advised CNN’s Brooke Baldwin.

She added that whereas she doesn’t condone the violence and looting that stemmed from the protests, she additionally understands “the outrage that people are expressing.”

When requested by Baldwin if she had any had a message for white America on how they will act in regard to racism in the nation, Jenkins stated:

“I wish I had all the smart answers to provide to white people.

A. Stop killing us.

B. Give black people opportunities to live full, healthy lives. That means access to employment… that means access to safe and affordable housing.

We are in the midst of a pandemic right now and we need to see resources going to the most vulnerable people… however, nobody is providing those kinds of issues.”

Jenkins added that whereas she isn’t calling any single particular person a racist, she believes that individuals who profit from racism are “the only people that can end it.”

“We need white people to stop perpetuating the system of racism,” she stated.

Jenkins known as on officers to declare racism a public well being subject throughout a information convention at present.