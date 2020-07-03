Minnesota Gov. Walz asks Trump for disaster declaration after George Floyd riots trigger over $500M in damages

TWIN CITIES RIOTING CONTINUES AS MINNESOTA GOVERNOR CLAIMS GUARD, POLICE RESPONDING

He also appealed to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for financial help help cover the cost of debris removal, emergency measures and damage to public buildings and equipment.

“We’re asking our federal partners to step up and help our communities recover,” that he said.

Walz’s office estimates the expense of the injury to more than 1,500 companies in Minneapolis and St. Paul at over $500 million.

Fires caused at the very least $15 million in damages to public infrastructure that Walz’s office said it may be eligible to receive reimbursement from the federal government.

“We are committed to helping our communities rebuild, but we can’t do this on our own,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. “While state, tribal, and local budgets are stretched thin by COVID-19, we need everyone to step up, including the federal government, to restore safety and critical infrastructure to our communities.”

The governor’s office said it has fully mobilized the Minnesota National Guard for the first time since World War II to revive order after protests over Floyd’s death devolved in to chaos.

Looting and rioting occasionally left companies and vehicles engulfed in flames and the police department’s Third Precinct building torched and abandoned.

The violence has subsided, but federal prosecutors have filed a slew of charges against arson suspects and continue to seek to identify more persons of interest.

Four officers were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and criminally charged regarding the Floyd’s death.